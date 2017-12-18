Equinix acquires Metronode

Equinix, the interconnection and data center company, has entered into an agreement with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan to acquire all of the equity interests in the Metronode group of companies, an Australian data center business, in an all-cash transaction for A$1.035 billion, or approximately US$792 million.

As a result of the transaction, Equinix will add 10 data centers, strengthening its position in Sydney and Melbourne, and adding a presence in Perth, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane. This will bring the company's total International Business Exchange (IBX) data center footprint in Australia to 15 data centers.

The acquisition will bring the total Asia-Pacific coverage of Equinix to 40 data centers, and will extend its global footprint to 200 data centers in 52 markets.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2018, subject to some closing conditions including regulatory approval.