Contineo expands post-trade service with SIX

Hong Kong - Contineo, the messaging network and data provider for structured products, has announced that SIX has joined the firm's consortium as a strategic partner and investor. Contineo will integrate SIX's product life-cycle infrastructure CONNEXOR, providing additional functionality to existing Contineo clients.

As a strategic investor, SIX joins Contineo's other shareholders including AGDelta, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, HSBC, and Societe Generale.