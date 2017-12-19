FlexTrade appoints new Multi-Asset Sales Director

London - FlexTrade has announced the expansion of its EMEA sales team with the hiring of a new Multi-Asset Sales Director, Manuela Bauer.

Bauer will be responsible for strengthening FlexTrade's capability in multi-asset class sales. She joins FlexTrade from MTS, London Stock Exchange Group's electronic fixed income trading markets, where she was responsible for buy-side sales in Germany and the Nordics.

Bauer's new responsibilities include growing FlexTrade's newly launched Fixed Income EMS across continental Europe and working closely with the buy-side to support FlexTrade's delivery of best in class cross-asset trading solutions.