Thomson Reuters announces E-learning MiFID II compliance courses

Thomson Reuters has expanded its e-learning capabilities with new compliance training courses designed to give organizations a clear, concise understanding of the regulatory framework mandated by the European Securities & Markets Authority (ESMA).

Thomson Reuters MiFID II compliance training suite clarifies the complexity of the legislation and provides a concise view of what organizations should consider with ongoing MiFID II compliance. Under MiFID II regulations, trading venues, approved reporting mechanisms, organized trading facilities, investment firms and sell-side firms will each have a significant reporting obligation to both ESMA and to their local regulatory body. MiFID II is intended to reduce the risks associated with what has been seen historically as light regulation, and ensure investors are treated fairly.

To support organizations in their ongoing compliance, and to raise employee awareness, Thomson Reuters suite of e-learning courses has been developed to cover the following four main areas:

MiFID II for the Buy-Side course helps buy-side employees to understand the focus on better investor protection, increased market transparency and integrity, and how this affects known market structures. Employees learn about the impact on such core categories as best execution, how different trading venues are defined, and what role a systematic internaliser plays.



MiFID II for the Sell-Side course educates employees working in sell-side organizations and positions by informing teams on what to consider differently with regard to trading obligations, high-frequency trading or market making. It details the different obligations on trade, transaction and position reporting.



MiFID II Market Structure course focuses on the new trading venue types allowed after MiFID II takes effect, and the key differences in the operation of these trading venues. Learners will be able to identify MiFID II's impact on market transparency and integrity, and better understand systematic internalisers and dark pool trading.



MiFID II International Reach course explains the wide-ranging impacts of MiFID II outside of the European Union on trading, regulation and governance. International firms of all types operating in financial markets need to be aware of these changes, and their effect on both their business and the markets.