DTCC-Euroclear GlobalCollateral selects new CEO and Board member

Brussels, London, New York - DTCC-EuroclearGlobalCollateral, a joint venture of Euroclear and The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), has announced that Olivier Grimonpont will assume the role of CEO from 1 January 2018, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Grimonpont will also continue in his role as Euroclear group's Global Head of Collateral Management.

Mr. Grimonpont succeeds Michael Shipton who is retiring at the end of the year. Mr. Shipton will remain on the GlobalCollateral Board in a non-executive capacity.

In addition, Murray Pozmanter, Managing Director and Head of Clearing Agency Services and Global Operations at DTCC, will also be appointed to the GlobalCollateral Board, subject to regulatory approval.