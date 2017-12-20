LSE shareholders vote against removing chairman

At a London Stock Exchange Group General Meeting on 19th December 2017 a majority of shareholders voted with the Board against the proposed resolution to remove Donald Brydon.

79.07% of shareholders voted against the November resolution by the Children's Investment Master Fund to remove Donald Brydon as a director of the Company with immediate effect. 20.93% of shareholders voted in favor of the resolution.

Commenting on the result of the General Meeting, Donald Brydon, Chairman of LSEG, said: "The Board would like to thank shareholders for their support today. The Board and I welcome the stability that this gives the Group. The recruitment process for a new CEO is underway and we will update our shareholders in due course."