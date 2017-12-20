TORA launches AI-driven pre-trade analytics tool

TORA, provider of a cloud-based order and execution management system (OEMS), has announced the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven pre-trade transaction cost analysis (TCA) solution intended to help firms meet the stricter best execution requirements imposed by MiFID II.

TORA's new AI TCA product uses AI techniques to estimate price slippage for trades before they enter the market. The addition of the pre-trade TCA product to the TORA OEMS enables traders to monitor costs across the lifecycle of a trade and improve investment decision making.

Utilizing a library of historical global market data, the new pre-trade TCA solution examines the core attributes of orders such as spread, volatility and volume consumption and estimates the market impact of using any broker and algo combination to help traders determine the optimal place to send their orders.