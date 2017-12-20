The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Optiver & Equiduct offer best execution for equities and ETFs

First Published 20th December 2017

Optiver to support Equiduct in offering retail and institutional brokers best execution for equities and ETFs

Optiver has entered into an agreement with trading venue Equiduct, offering brokers a one-stop-shop solution to achieve best execution for their European equity and ETF order flow.

Under the agreement Optiver will provide continuous liquidity in European stocks and ETFs on Equiduct against the European volume-weighted best bid and offer. Retail and institutional brokers that connect to Equiduct can trade fragmented European equities and a range of ETFs on one single venue.

