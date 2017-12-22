Automated Trader Update: Simple Binary Encoding for high performance market data interfaces

When FIX Trading Community realised that its message encoding was no longer fit-for-purpose for high-performance trading, it came up with the Simple Binary Encoding (SBE) standard to balance the needs of latency versus bandwidth utilisation. We look at how Donald Mendelson and Fred Malabre of the SBE Working Group implemented market data interfaces at the CME Group with SBE. Read all about it in the latest article from Automated Trader Issue 44.

News

ESMA announced a six month delay of LEI implementation under MiFID II, on the grounds that many firms would be unlikely to be ready by the original date of 3 January 2018.

A White paper from the FIA aims to to promote a better understanding of the impact of Brexit on cleared derivatives if no agreement is reached between the UK and EU27 prior to 29 March 2019.

Press Releases

Thomson Reuters announces E-learning MiFID II compliance courses

FINRA fines Merrill Lynch 1.4 million USD for extended settlement transaction failures

LCH's CDSClear launches credit index options clearing

UK Chancellor announces R5-SHCH Connect between Shanghai and London

TORA introduces its AI-driven pre-trade analytics tool

CFTC launches virtual currency resource web page