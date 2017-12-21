IHS Markit names UBS as design partner for vendor due diligence hub
Five global banks now working with KY3P to transform third party risk management
London - IHS Markit, a provider of critical information, analytics and solutions, has announced that UBS has joined Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to become a design partner for KY3P, the firm's vendor risk management service.
Joining as a design partner will enable UBS to collaborate more closely with other financial institutions and contribute to developing best practice for third party risk management.