Bloomberg signs commitment to FX Global Code
First Published 21st December 2017
Bloomberg joins FX Global Code to support fair and robust FX markets
New York - Bloomberg has signed a statement of commitment to the FX Global Code, pledging to support fair and robust FX markets worldwide having previously supported its creation and implementation.
The FX Global Code was developed by 21 central banks and other industry participants as a set of voluntary best practices. It is intended for all market participants engaged in the wholesale FX market, from global and regional sell-side institutions to buy-side asset managers, corporations and hedge funds.