The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Bloomberg signs commitment to FX Global Code

First Published 21st December 2017

Bloomberg joins FX Global Code to support fair and robust FX markets

New York - Bloomberg has signed a statement of commitment to the FX Global Code, pledging to support fair and robust FX markets worldwide having previously supported its creation and implementation.

The FX Global Code was developed by 21 central banks and other industry participants as a set of voluntary best practices. It is intended for all market participants engaged in the wholesale FX market, from global and regional sell-side institutions to buy-side asset managers, corporations and hedge funds.

  • Copyright © Automated Trader Ltd 2017 - Strategies | Compliance | Technology

click here to return to the top of the page