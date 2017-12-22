FCA authorises Integral to operate an MTF

California - Integral, the provider of financial technology, has received approval from the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate a multilateral trading facility (MTF).

Integral MTF leverages the technology that supports Integral Open Currency Exchange (OCX) and enables clients to conduct MiFID 2 compliant trading. The new MTF will provide surveillance practices, monitoring procedures, and execution analysis, and compliant trading of FX Forwards, Swaps, and NDFs.

The MiFID 2 compliant trading venue integrates with Integral's workflow products - BankFX, InvestorFX, MarginFX - enabling customers to design and deliver solutions tailored to their business.