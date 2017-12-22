Charles River expands MiFID 2 support

Boston - Charles River has incorporated ICE Data Services' Continuous Evaluated Pricing (CEP) into the Charles River Investment Management Solution.

The solution captures key data and trade lifecycle decision points needed to comply with new requirements for trade and transaction reporting, best execution and commission management.

CEP provides an independent, trade-by-trade measure of price quotes that can help fixed income portfolio managers and traders identify potential trade opportunities, and enable managers, traders and compliance officers to meet their obligations under MiFID 2.