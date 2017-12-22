SIX Swiss Exchange announces joint venture with radio-frequency solutions provider

SIX Swiss Exchange, the operator of the Swiss stock exchange and 12Horizons, a specialized provider of radio-frequency solutions based in Singapore have announced a joint venture. The venture will operate under the name of 12H AG and provide low-latency access for Swiss securities trading via radio- frequency technology.

12H will combine the resources of SIX and all assets of 12Horizons. This includes radio-frequency routes from Zurich to London, Frankfurt and Milan and between London and Milan and Frankfurt and Milan.

All current clients of 12Horizons will be taken over by 12H, and the services of the joint venture will be integrated into the portfolio of SIX.

The new company will be based in Zurich, Switzerland, and is expected to be established in the first quarter of 2018.