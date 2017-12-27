Cboe Global Markets recognized as Designated Listing Exchange in Japan for US Equities

Chicago - The Japanese Financial Services Authority (JFSA) has added Cboe Global Markets - US Equities to the regulator's list of Designated Foreign Financial Instrument Exchanges.

Cboe's recognition by the JFSA eases regulations related to disclosures for retail investors and certain discretionary accounts, a change that is expected to facilitate Japanese investment in Cboe-listed securities. This designation clears the way for additional transfers to the Cboe BZX Exchange from other U.S. listing venues, especially ETF transfers of significant volume and assets.