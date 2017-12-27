The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Cboe Global Markets recognized as Designated Listing Exchange in Japan for US Equities

First Published 27th December 2017

Japanese Financial Services Authority's approval of Cboe, including Cboe BZX US Equities Exchange, expected to expand Japanese investors' access to all US listed securities

Chicago - The Japanese Financial Services Authority (JFSA) has added Cboe Global Markets - US Equities to the regulator's list of Designated Foreign Financial Instrument Exchanges.

Cboe's recognition by the JFSA eases regulations related to disclosures for retail investors and certain discretionary accounts, a change that is expected to facilitate Japanese investment in Cboe-listed securities. This designation clears the way for additional transfers to the Cboe BZX Exchange from other U.S. listing venues, especially ETF transfers of significant volume and assets.

