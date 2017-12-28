IHS Markit connects thinkFolio to TRADEcho for MiFID 2 trade reporting

London - IHS Markit has announced that its thinkFolio investment management platform is now connected to TRADEcho's Approved Publication Arrangement (APA), providing clients with a trade reporting solution for MiFID 2.

MiFID 2 rules will shift the responsibility for trade reporting to the buy side for certain products. Firms using thinkFolio as their order management and portfolio modelling system can now form an agreement with TRADEcho to enable real time trade reporting to the TRADEcho APA and use of the TRADEcho Smart Report Router to report to other APAs.

IHS Markit has also introduced a new layer within thinkFolio that enables interfaces to be changed independently of the main platform. This means that clients do not need to upgrade each time there are changes to regulation or if they want to connect to other venues.