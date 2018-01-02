CLS appoints new Head of Product and Head of Sales EMEA as the year starts

CLS, a market infrastructure delivering settlement, processing and data solutions, has strengthened its product development and sales teams with two new appointments.

Angus Scott will help CLS to deliver new products across three business lines - settlement, processing and data. He joins CLS from Euroclear where he was Head of Product Strategy and Innovation. Mr Scott has previously worked for HSBC and London Stock Exchange. He will be based in London and lead the product teams in London and New York.

Lisa Danino-Lewis joins CLS from Broadway Technology where she was responsible for sales of FX, fixed income and regulatory solutions for EMEA. Prior to this she held senior positions at BNP Paribas and HSBC. Lisa will be based in London, and will lead CLS's EMEA sales team.