Intercontinental Exchange acquires Virtu BondPoint for 400 million USD

First Published 2nd January 2018

BondPoint to become part of Intercontinental Exchange's fixed income trading and data solutions

New York - Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the operator of exchanges and clearing houses, has completed its acquisition of Virtu BondPoint from Virtu Financial for 400 million USD in cash.

ICE President Ben Jackson said: "BondPoint is an integrated, automated platform offering one of the broadest sets of fixed income instruments. Combined with our fixed income data and transaction solutions, we will expand our ability to meet the rising global demand for efficiency and information."

