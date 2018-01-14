AxiomSL hires new Chief Client Officer

AxiomSL, the provider of regulatory reporting, risk and data management solutions, has announced the appointment of Harry Chopra as Chief Client Officer, effective immediately.

Most recently Mr Chopra was Chief Commercial Officer at Credit Benchmark, where he developed the concept of consensus credit by working with the Chief Risk Officer and Chief Credit Officer community at national, regional and global banks.

Prior to joining Credit Benchmark Mr. Chopra was the head of sales and client services for S&P Capital IQ, he has also held leadership positions at Citigroup Asset Management as the Head of International Retail Distribution and the Head of Institutional Marketing.