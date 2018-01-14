Metzler Asset Management selects Visible Alpha for MiFID 2 research tracking and valuation
Visible Alpha's ONEaccess Platform to enable MiFID 2 compliance for Metzler Asset Management
Metzler Asset Management has announced the implementation of a new process for discovering, tracking and valuing research through the selection of Visible Alpha's ONEaccess Platform.
The addition of the ONEaccess Forward Calendar, Resource Tracking and Broker Vote applications will help the company to meet MiFID 2 compliance, particularly those associated with BaFin, the German financial regulator.