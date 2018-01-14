Automated Trader Update: Curtains for double volume caps as MiFID 2 takes centre stage?

It's that time of year folks, and not just for the panto season, but also for MiFID 2 which finally made its much heralded debut on Wednesday.

Here at Automated Trader we recently took an in-depth look at one of the more controversial rules in the new financial regulatory system, the double volume cap (DVC) mechanism for dark pools. In MiFID 2 double volume caps - the end of dark trading? Dr. Ulrich Nögel co-founder (Analytics) at big xyt, investigates whether the efficient use of large-in-scale trading can help to mitigate the caps.

News:

ICE Futures Europe, the London Metal Exchange and Eurex, received a last minute deferral regarding the MiFID 2 requirement that they enable customers to clear contracts on other venues.

FINRA fined J.P. Morgan Securities 2.8 million USD for Customer Protection Rule violations and supervisory failures

Press Releases

ITG's survey: European trading under MiFID 2 finds the buyside expecting more block trading and off-exchange liquidity

Intercontinental Exchange acquires Virtu BondPoint for 400 million USD

London Stock Exchange said the London IPO market had soared in 2017

Euronext becomes minority shareholder in LCH SA

IHS Markit connects thinkFolio to TRADEcho for MiFID 2 trade reporting