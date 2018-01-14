Financial Conduct Authority appoints new Chair

Charles Randall, currently an external member of the Prudential Regulation Committee of the Bank of England and a non-executive board member of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has been appointed to the position of Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority by HM Treasury.

Charles has previously advised HM Treasury on the resolutions of Northern Rock, Bradford & Bingley and the Icelandic banks; the Government's investments into RBS, and the Lloyds/HBOS merger. A specialist in corporate finance law, he has also worked on financial stability and bank restructuring assignments.

Andrew Bailey, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Chief Executive stressed Mr Randall's strong understanding of the challenges that the FCA faces and said he looked forward to tackling these with him in the new role.