AQMetrics authorised to operate an Approved Reporting Mechanism

First Published 8th January 2018

Central Bank of Ireland approves AQMetrics as an Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) under MiFID 2

AQMetrics, the RegTech provider of risk and regulatory reporting services, has received approval from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) to operate a MiFID 2 Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM), with effect from 3 January 2018.

The authorisation means that AQMetrics can report MiFID firms' transactions to National Competent Authorities (NCA) across Europe.

Geraldine Gibson, CEO at AQMetrics said: "As tracking and tackling market abuse is a key aim of MiFID 2, being authorised to report transactions of MiFID 2 firms directly to all European regulators is a major milestone for AQMetrics. AQMetrics now services both the buy and sell side for future and emerging regulations."

