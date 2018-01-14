AQMetrics authorised to operate an Approved Reporting Mechanism

AQMetrics, the RegTech provider of risk and regulatory reporting services, has received approval from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) to operate a MiFID 2 Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM), with effect from 3 January 2018.

The authorisation means that AQMetrics can report MiFID firms' transactions to National Competent Authorities (NCA) across Europe.

Geraldine Gibson, CEO at AQMetrics said: "As tracking and tackling market abuse is a key aim of MiFID 2, being authorised to report transactions of MiFID 2 firms directly to all European regulators is a major milestone for AQMetrics. AQMetrics now services both the buy and sell side for future and emerging regulations."