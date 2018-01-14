Accenture's London FinTech Innovation Lab aims to cure non-compliance insomnia

RegTechs, and Fintech start-ups will join Accenture's sixth FinTech Innovation Lab in London to offer technology solutions for regulatory challenges in their own dedicated stream for the first time.



Running from January 2nd to March 22nd, the three-month FinTech accelerator programme will partner financial firms with entrepreneurs, to develop technologies and business models with a particular focus on regulation.

Regulations addressed will include the revised Payments Services Directive (PSD2), which requires banks to make customer data available to third parties, with the customer's consent; the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR); and the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID 2).

"The risk of non-compliance is what keeps financial boards awake at night," said Julian Skan, executive sponsor of Accenture's FinTech Innovation Lab London. "It's a pivotal moment for technology solutions to help banks and insurers not just to meet the needs of regulators, but make the most of the digital economy."

