CME Group and Japan Exchange begin trading Japanese Yen-Denominated TOPIX Futures

First Published 9th January 2018

CME Group and Japan Exchange Group launch Japanese Yen-denominated TOPIX futures contract on CME Globex

CME Group and Japan Exchange Group (JPX) have announced the launch of Japanese Yen-denominated Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) futures contracts. Trading will begin on CME Globex on 5 February, 2018, pending all relevant regulatory review periods.

CME Group said it is now the only derivatives marketplace outside of Japan to offer futures based on the two main Japanese equity indices, Nikkei and TOPIX, enabling customers to hedge or seek greater exposure to the Japanese equity markets.

The TOPIX futures contract will be listed with and subject to the rules and regulations of CME.

