BSO acquires Apsara Networks
First Published 9th January 2018
Network provider BSO has acquired wireless connectivity provider Apsara Networks
BSO will integrate Apsara's wireless microwave technology, which connects many major venues including Nasdaq, NYSE and BATS, into its fibre-optic global network.
To help fund the transaction and support future growth, BSO has opened up its capital to Boston-based private equity fund Abry Partners. Abry has taken a minority investment in BSO to provide capital for the Apsara acquisition.