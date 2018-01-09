IPC Systems to introduce Unigy 360 Software-as-a-Service platform to Asia Pacific

IPC Systems, a provider of communications and networking solutions, has announced plans to introduce Unigy 360, its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, to the Asia Pacific (APAC) market later this year.

Unigy 360 offers the features of IPC's Unigy platform for unified communications and also includes the Unigy 360 application, which provides "anytime, anywhere, any device" access to counterparties, liquidity, and trade lifecycle services.

All regulated users in a firm, including traders, researchers, portfolio managers, risk managers, compliance professionals, technologists, settlement personnel and operations staff, can leverage Unigy 360 for external communications and internal workflows.