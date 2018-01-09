Wedbush Futures joins FIS Derivatives Utility
Wedbush joins Barclays and Credit Suisse as clients of the FIS (Fidelity National Information Services) Derivatives Utility managed service
Wedbush Futures, a US-based capitalised non-bank futures commission merchant (FCM), has selected the FIS Derivatives Utility to support clearing operations processing and manage the technology for Wedbush's exchange traded derivatives (ETD) business.
The migration, which will take place in Q1 2018, is intended to provide greater middle and back-office processing efficiency and simplified regulatory compliance and application upgrade.
The FIS Derivatives Utility provides derivatives clearing operations and technology services for capital markets firms, based FIS post-trade technology. Existing customers include Barclays and Credit Suisse.