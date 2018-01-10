Jefferies slices and dices data with Percentile's RiskMine Cube

In order to address the increasing demands from business and regulators for more comprehensive risk analysis, Jefferies, the investment bank, has gone live with Percentile's RiskMine Cube software for risk aggregation and analysis.

Michael Schulz, Chief Risk Officer for Jefferies International, said: "RiskMine Cube has allowed us to rapidly incorporate both market and credit risk and enabled our risk managers to slice and dice significant amounts of data. This in turn has facilitated a more efficient analysis and investigation of the Firm's risk profile."