IBM and BT connect clouds

BT is offering direct access to IBM Cloud via the BT network. The new service, BT Cloud Connect Direct for IBM, aims to improve performance, security and availability for businesses when compared to connecting over the open internet.

With Cloud Connect Direct for IBM, BT customers receive a dedicated connection to the IBM Cloud enabling access to services including compute, network and storage infrastructure, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Internet of Things, and data and analytics capabilities.

Cloud Connect Direct for IBM is being delivered into IBM Cloud data centres in the UK via IBM Cloud Direct Link, a network service enabling data transfer between private infrastructure and the public cloud. Direct connectivity into IBM Cloud data centres in mainland Europe, the US, Australia and Asia will follow soon.