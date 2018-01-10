Thomson Reuters chooses Cboe Global Markets for market and trade data
First Published 10th January 2018
Cboe Global Markets provides its Cboe One real-time stock quote and trade information to Thomson Reuters Elektron and Eikon
Thomson Reuters and Cboe Global Markets (Cboe) have collaborated to meet demand from market participants, particularly outside the US, to consume data feeds through a single platform.
The Cboe One feed, which provides market data across all four Cboe US equities exchanges - BZX, BYX, EDGA and EDGX - through a single license, will be available through the Thomson Reuters Elektron Data Platform and Thomson Reuters desktop solution, Eikon.
Thomson Reuters will offer customers the Cboe One Summary Feed, which delivers a unified view of the aggregated quotes (Best Bid and Offer), trades (Last Sale) for the Cboe US equities exchanges.