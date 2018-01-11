Automated Trader Update: Darkness, Insomnia and Pain - what's going on in the market?

Anyone with specific double volume caps concerns can relax a little this week as ESMA delayed publication of data until March. For more information on this topic we refer you once more to this article in Automated Trader: MiFID 2 double volume caps - the end of dark trading?

Accenture's London FinTech Innovation Lab said it aims to cure non-compliance insomnia by partnering financial firms with entrepreneurs to focus on regulation. And if it's post trade settlement that keeps you awake at night the DTCC's Exception Manager offers to target your SSI pain points.

To access previous Automated Trader publications please visit our Digital Editions Page, and for live news, please click here. Only Subscribers have full access to online editions.

News

Ex-mergers and acquisitions lawyer Charles Randell is to replace John Griffith-Jones as Chair of the Financial Conduct Authority.

ESMA announced that new data is now available on its website following the launch of MiFID 2/MiFIR, the data will be continuously updated.

Press Releases

Thomson Reuters chooses Cboe Global Markets for market and trade data

IBM and BT connect clouds

Jefferies slices and dices data with Percentile's RiskMine Cube

Wedbush Futures joins FIS Derivatives Utility

IPC Systems to introduce Unigy 360 Software-as-a-Service platform to Asia Pacific

BSO acquires Apsara Networks

CME Group and Japan Exchange begin trading Japanese Yen-Denominated TOPIX Futures

AQMetrics authorised to operate an Approved Reporting Mechanism