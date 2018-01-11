Thomson Reuters upgrades compliance for MiFID 2
Thomson Reuters has enhanced its compliance services in response to MiFID 2 requirements.
Services with major updates since January 3rd include:
- Updated, MiFID 2 compliant data is available to clients from 57 exchanges and eight new MiFID II trading and reporting venues, including Tradeweb's Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) and MTS BondVision's Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF).
- An enhanced Multilateral Trading Facility, which went live on schedule with trading and MiFID 2 compliant trade reporting taking place as required from the morning of January 3rd.
- Updated instrument reference data capabilities to enable coverage of the key financial instruments covered by the regulation, including the addition of 1.6 million new pre-fixed individual identifiers (ISINs) for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives from the ANNA Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB); coverage of 300,000 new financial instruments; additional data for 900,000 existing instruments; and the addition of 5 million records from the Financial Instruments Reference Data System (FIRDS).