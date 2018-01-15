The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Australian Financial Markets Association launches FX Global Code Register

First Published 15th January 2018

The Australian Financial Markets Association has launched a Public Register for Statements of Commitment to the FX Global Code by wholesale Australian foreign exchange market participants

The FX Global Code was launched in May 2017 and provides a common set of guidelines to promote the integrity and effective functioning of the wholesale foreign exchange market in Australia.

Regulators and central banks, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, have encouraged wholesale market participants to sign a Statement of Commitment to demonstrate their intention to adhere to the Code.

More information about how to lodge a Statement of Commitment can be found here: https://fxglobalcoderegister.afma.com.au

