Australian Financial Markets Association launches FX Global Code Register

The FX Global Code was launched in May 2017 and provides a common set of guidelines to promote the integrity and effective functioning of the wholesale foreign exchange market in Australia.

Regulators and central banks, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, have encouraged wholesale market participants to sign a Statement of Commitment to demonstrate their intention to adhere to the Code.

More information about how to lodge a Statement of Commitment can be found here: https://fxglobalcoderegister.afma.com.au