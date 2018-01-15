Saxo Bank appoints new Chief Client Officer

Effective from 19 February 2018 Damian will report directly to Kim Fournais, CEO and Founder of Saxo Bank.

Damian joins Saxo Bank from Moscow based Sberbank where he held the position of Managing Director and Global Head of Electronic.

Previously he spent nine years at Goldman Sachs where he lead electronic execution sales for Europe, followed by three years at Barclays Capital where he was Managing Director and head of European electronic sales trading and distribution.