Metamako tech to monitor every trade at Deutsche Boerse

Every Deutsche Börse Group trade is now monitored by a Metamako device, making the FPGA provider an integral part of the Deutsche Börse infrastructure. The deployment applies to the exchange's 2017 network upgrade of the Eurex and Xetra markets.

Metamako's K-Series network devices run MetaWatch, a tapping and timestamping application, which provides insight into the customer-facing part of the Deutsche Börse network. It also enables the exchange to record and recreate all trading activity and assists with real-time troubleshooting.