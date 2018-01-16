Metamako tech to monitor every trade at Deutsche Boerse
First Published 16th January 2018
Deutsche Börse goes live with Metamako for data capture, network monitoring and precision timestamping
Every Deutsche Börse Group trade is now monitored by a Metamako device, making the FPGA provider an integral part of the Deutsche Börse infrastructure. The deployment applies to the exchange's 2017 network upgrade of the Eurex and Xetra markets.
Metamako's K-Series network devices run MetaWatch, a tapping and timestamping application, which provides insight into the customer-facing part of the Deutsche Börse network. It also enables the exchange to record and recreate all trading activity and assists with real-time troubleshooting.