Taiwan and Belarus exchanges sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) and the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on product development, market operations and common interest areas in both markets.

Arkadiy Salikov, BUCE Chairman, said: "East Asia is a vast market that plays a crucial role in the global economy. Exploring it on our own would be a formidable challenge. Therefore, we need a strong strategic partner to guide us and help us gain a foothold in this region."