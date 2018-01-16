The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Taiwan and Belarus exchanges sign Memorandum of Understanding

First Published 16th January 2018

Taiwan Futures Exchange and Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange team up to explore East Asia markets

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) and the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on product development, market operations and common interest areas in both markets.

Arkadiy Salikov, BUCE Chairman, said: "East Asia is a vast market that plays a crucial role in the global economy. Exploring it on our own would be a formidable challenge. Therefore, we need a strong strategic partner to guide us and help us gain a foothold in this region."

