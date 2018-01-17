Panama exchange chooses Nasdaq matching engine technology
First Published 17th January 2018
Bolsa de Valores de Panamá's new trading engine will run on the Nasdaq Financial Framework
Nasdaq and Bolsa de Valores de Panamá (BVP) have signed an agreement for Nasdaq to deliver matching engine technology via the Nasdaq Financial Framework architecture to Panama's national stock exchange.
"Panama is one of Latin America's important growth markets and is clearly committed to creating a liquid, highly sought after ecosystem." said Carlos Patino, Head of Latin America, Market Technology, Nasdaq.