Abacus Cloud to host TraderTools FX Trading Tech
First Published 17th January 2018
TraderTools selects Abacus Group to host its FX Trading Technology in the Abacus Private Cloud
TraderTools has migrated all of its customers to the Abacus Private Cloud, leveraging Abacus tier-3 data centers in both the UK and the US.
TraderTools' Unique Liquidity Network (ULN) provides a single point of access to aggregated liquidity from both G-7 and emerging market currencies.
By moving into the Abacus Private Cloud environment, TraderTools is now able to leverage an operational expenditure (opex) model to scale its FX offering.