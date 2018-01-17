Abacus Cloud to host TraderTools FX Trading Tech

TraderTools has migrated all of its customers to the Abacus Private Cloud, leveraging Abacus tier-3 data centers in both the UK and the US.

TraderTools' Unique Liquidity Network (ULN) provides a single point of access to aggregated liquidity from both G-7 and emerging market currencies.

By moving into the Abacus Private Cloud environment, TraderTools is now able to leverage an operational expenditure (opex) model to scale its FX offering.