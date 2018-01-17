New Broadridge International business to focus on EMEA and Asia Pacific

New York based investor communications and technology specialist, Broadridge Financial Solutions, has launched an international arm - Broadridge International.

Tom Carey, previously head of Broadridge's Technology and Operations Solutions business in EMEA and Asia Pacific, has been appointed to lead the firm's expansion.

In his expanded role, Tom Carey will work closely with Broadridge's Governance and Communications product groups led by Patricia Rosch outside of North America.

Patricia Rosch said: "Working closely with Tom and his team will enable us to take our current and next generation of products directly to market in EMEA and APAC in the most effective manner to meet clients' growing needs."