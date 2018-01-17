DTCC appoints Tim Lind as head of Data Services

The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has announced that Timothy Lind has joined the firm as Managing Director of DTCC Data Services.

Mr Lind will be responsible for guiding the firm's data businesses while ensuring on-going alignment with all risk management and regulatory requirements.

Prior to joining DTCC, Mr Lind was Global Head of Financial Regulatory Solutions at Thomson Reuters and served as a consultant at RTech Advisors. Before that, Mr Lind worked at Omgeo (now a part of DTCC) as its Chief Strategy Officer. He has also worked extensively with industry associations promoting data standards in the financial services industry.