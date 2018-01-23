Preqin: Hedge Fund performance update - December 2017

In addition to pushing the benchmark's annual return to its highest level since 2013, the positive end to the year also marks the first time the Preqin All-Strategies Hedge Fund benchmark has recorded a positive return during every month of a calendar year.

Funds focused on the Asia-Pacific region were the top performers of 2017, with the region delivering its strongest annual performance this decade (18.66 per cent), up from the 2.37 per cent generated in 2016.

Funds of Hedge Funds bounced back from a negative November to record a positive end to 2017, up 6.59 per cent for the year.

Liquid alternatives also produced a better full-year performance than they did in 2016, with Alternative Mutual Funds and UCITS up 7.03 per cent and 6.68 per cent respectively.

