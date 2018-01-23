Exactpro completes management buyout from London Stock Exchange Group

Exactpro Systems and its subsidiaries have announced that EXPLORE123, a company incorporated by the founders of Exactpro, has completed the acquisition of Exactpro from the London Stock Exchange Group on undisclosed terms.

Exactpro focuses on testing and software development of systems that process wholesale financial products across asset classes, such as trading and clearing systems, risk management, market surveillance, securities data distribution and post trade infrastructures.

LSEG will remain a customer of Exactpro providing an independent software quality assessment of LSEG's core platforms pursuant to a multi-year services agreement between the two companies.