Saxo Bank's FX Prime adds full amount execution in UK and US

First Published 23rd January 2018

Saxo Bank announces new dedicated full amount execution infrastructure in New York and London

Saxo Bank has announced a new capability in its FX Prime offering for institutional clients. Running on dedicated infrastructure through the bank's Direct Market Access (DMA) liquidity hubs in London and New York, full amount execution can lower market impact for large orders in FX and precious metals.

Lucian Lauerman, Global Head of Electronic Distribution, said: "We are meeting increasing client demand for execution in large order sizes. We have set up a dedicated infrastructure allowing clients to execute in full amount through liquidity connectivity in both NY4 and LD4".

