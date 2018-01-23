BNY Mellon to launch FX Prime Brokerage services
BNY Mellon addresses "complex and capital-constrained" FX market with launch of prime brokerage service for institutional clients
The service, which will launch in early 2018, will add a new FX prime broker into the market. The new source of FX liquidity will provide clients with access to pre- and post-trade services and BNY Mellon's collateral, funding and liquidity capabilities.
The company said it is introducing the new service to address challenges in sourcing liquidity and increased funding costs in a constrained market.