FXPA hires John Shay as President

The Foreign Exchange Professionals (FXPA), a Washington DC based organization that represents the collective interests of foreign exchange industry participants, has also hired Mercury Strategies, represented by Justin Slaughter, as its new legal counsel.

"Through a dedicated President, FXPA will focus on market structure issues that directly impact the FX industry within each of the industry sectors and geographic regions that our diverse membership represents," said FXPA Chairman Chip Lowry.

John Shay was mostly recently at Nasdaq, where he served as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Fixed Income and Commodities. Prior to this Shay served as Senior Vice President for Global Markets at Virtu Financial. He currently serves as a board member of both LCH Group Limited and LCH Groups.

Justin Slaughter previously served as Chief Policy Advisor and Special Counsel to Commodity Futures Trading Commissioner Sharon Bowen.