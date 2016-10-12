Fit to Fade? News Driven Algorithmic Trading Strategies
With potentially terabytes of conflicting data arriving on multiple ultra low latency data feeds, a myriad of ways to slice and dice the flow of information, and the not inconsiderable challenge of accurately factoring in sentiment and expectation to challenge any news algo, automating trading from news and getting it right is possibly one of the greatest challenges for a high frequency trading firm. Bob Giffords analyses the extent and sophistication of some of the news driven trading strategies currently in operation.
The survey carried out last year by Automated Trader found that overall, news driven trading signals were used by around a fifth of the high frequency traders responding. Not surprisingly, a relatively higher number reported using event or machine-readable newsfeed data (15.2%) compared to those specifically using sentiment metrics or other news analytics (10.3%). Event data scored particularly highly in Asia, whereas no one in Asia was using sentiment type analytics, which were found mostly in North Ame