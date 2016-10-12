Fit to Fade? News Driven Algorithmic Trading Strategies

The survey carried out last year by Automated Trader found that overall, news driven trading signals were used by around a fifth of the high frequency traders responding. Not surprisingly, a relatively higher number reported using event or machine-readable newsfeed data (15.2%) compared to those specifically using sentiment metrics or other news analytics (10.3%). Event data scored particularly highly in Asia, whereas no one in Asia was using sentiment type analytics, which were found mostly in North Ame

The remainder of this article is only available to Paid Subscribers Click here to purchase a subscription to Automated Trader