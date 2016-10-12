Conference Take-Aways: TradeTech Architecture Data Technology 2011
15 February 2011 - Bob Giffords reports on the key topics and themes from this year's TradeTech Architecture Data Technology conference in London.
Just when you think you know what is coming, the joker pops up to toss it all in the air. The TradeTech Architecture conference for data technology began with a bang. We already knew, of course, that energy costs were skyrocketing, powered by the explosion in data volumes and technology. Virtualisation, while improving server utilization, was also encouraging demand. Even lower power, higher performance chips may just raise the intensity of order flow. While recession had convinced us that energy was tom