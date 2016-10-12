Conference Take-aways: High Frequency Trading for Fund Management Firms 2011

Spare a thought for the poor high frequency trader (HFT) facing ever-increasing costs, diminishing returns and commoditisation of his precious technology. Not only are the regulators out to spoil his fun, but margins are being steadily arbed away, as ever more robotraders and bulge bracket brokers crowd in. Pitfalls are everywhere: like quote fades, rapid tick oscillations or micro trends and reversions nearly impossible to catch. So it may not be surprising that HFT rates are levelling off somewhat; in the US in particular. Such were the messages at Hanson Wade's first foray into the high frequency conference space. So we realised the market was just doing its job, as we spent two action-packed days learning how to forage in the microsecond undergrowth once all the low-hanging fruit has been plucked - a real practitioner's treat.

Some long and short-term algo traders who risk overnight capital were also said to be struggling a bit with crowded trades and unnatural markets distorted allegedly more by quantitative easing and regulatory interference than by high frequency rocket scientists. However, there were lots of suggestions on how to avoid the squeeze, and one or two specialists using artificial intelligence techniques appeared to have found.....